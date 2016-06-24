Romona's Kids: Teen wins Kennedy Education Award

Robert F. Kennedy's Education Awards honor change-makers across the country.

One of this year's winners was featured in Romona's Kids.

Naudia Loftis, a 12th grader at St. Martin de Porres High School in Cleveland, just won the Robert F. Kennedy Urban Education Award for inspiring a movement for change in their school and community.

We met Naudia last summer at Peace Camp in Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

"I'm learning about unity and how coming together as a community can really help grow a child into what they want to be later in life," said Naudia Loftis.

Peace camp teaches lessons in motivation and conflict resolution, that kids take back to their schools to become peer mediators.

