Several I-90 lanes reopen after Friday morning tar spill

A semi carrying tar flipped on Interstate 90 east at Eddy Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The highway was closed between Lakeshore Avenue and Eddy Roads for hours. Around 7:30 p.m. three lanes opened up, though the right lane remained closed.

When the tar truck flipped, tar was spread all over the road. Four vehicles were also involved in the crash.

Two people in the truck were treated at a local hospital.

