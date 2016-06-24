Semi carrying 25,000 lbs of chocolate flips on I-480 ramp

A semi crashed on I-480 westbound near Great Northern. (Source: WOIO)

A tractor-trailer carrying 25,000 pounds of chocolate closed a North Olmsted intersection for several hours on Friday.

The semi flipped at southbound Great Northern Boulevard and the westbound exit ramp to 252 around 7:45 a.m. and it reopened before 3 p.m.

The truck driver went to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

The truck didn't spill the chocolate, but crews had to unload it before setting up the truck.

