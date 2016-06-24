North Ridgeville teen found

A 17-year-old that had been missing since Memorial Day weekend has been found safe.

Madeline Belle Vrba was a runaway who was believed to be staying in the area around the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

While she was missing, police wanted to make clear it is a criminal offense to harbor a known runaway juvenile.

