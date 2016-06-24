Police: Willoughby man found shot in East Cleveland

A 24-year-old Willoughby man was found shot inside a car in East Cleveland, police said.

Sadario Wagner, 24, was found in a car Saturday, June 18 at 14632 Strathmore Avenue.

Wagner was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died.

So far there are no arrests.

