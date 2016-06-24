Parmageddon melts competition in national ballpark food poll

A Cleveland-based restaurant has been named the winner of the latest 10Best readers’ poll from USA Today, which focused on ballpark food in America.

The Parmageddon, from Melt Bar and Grilled, is served at Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians. It’s a grilled cheese sandwich made with sharp cheddar and stuffed with a potato and onion pierogi, sauteed onions and Napa vodka kraut.

Campo’s Philly Cheesesteak from Citizens Bank park took second prize and the Ceviche at Marlins Park in Miami placed third.

The 20 nominees were ranked after four weeks of voting.

Rules allow the public to vote online for one nominee per category, per day.

Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel including USA Today editors, editors from 10Best.com, and other relevant contributors.

