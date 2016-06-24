Man accused of shooting at 3 brothers sentenced to 66 years

A man charged in three separate shooting and gun-related incidents has been sentenced to 66 years in prison.

Antonio Houston, a repeat violent offender convicted of felonious assault and firearms violations, was sentenced Friday.

Along with the shooting and gun related incidents, the 25-year-old was charged with having weapons under disability.

Houston had been accused of shooting at three brothers in 2015.

At the sentencing, the state played the tape of a jail call made by Houston after his conviction in which he threatened witnesses, police, and his own lawyer.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.