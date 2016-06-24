More than 250 fans wait in line for Richard Jefferson's autograph

More than 250 Cleveland Cavaliers fans waited in line Friday to see NBA Champion Richard Jefferson, get an autograph, and take a picture.

DICK'S Sporting Goods employees said fans first came to the Great Northern Mall at 9 a.m. to get wristbands. They came back at 4 p.m. to greet Jefferson, who stopped by the store for about an hour.

"It would've been meaningful to my grandfather. He was a really big fan of the Cavs and he passed recently. I already know he's probably sitting up there celebrating," said Sebastian Lababidi, 13, who was the first fan in line to greet Jefferson.

Jefferson signed pictures, basketballs, jerseys, and Championship hats for fans.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.