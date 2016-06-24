Filmmakers revise 'Believeland' doc after Cavs title run

The Cleveland Cavaliers are now champions. And since they've rewritten history, it's time for the makers of "Believeland" to do some rewriting of their own.

ESPN announced it would be updating the 30 for 30 film "Believeland," which premiered in May.

"The Cavaliers won ... (a team) has finally broke the jinx," said co-producer Branson Wright.

The documentary delved deep into Cleveland's sports history.

"As far as 'Believeland' is concerned, there will be a few changes in the beginning and there will be some changes at the end and a few things sprinkled in as far as how things have changed for the better for Cleveland sports," Wright said.

Cleveland fans already know about Red Right 88, The Drive, The Fumble, The Shot, The Move, and The Decision -- and now they know what it's like to root for NBA champions.

Director Andy Billman was in Cleveland during Game 7 and the championship parade, capturing the celebrations. The filmmakers won't reveal exactly how they'll change the documentary but Wright says it's not just about the championship win.

"It wasn't just about how Cleveland hasn't won in all these years, it was about the passion of the fans -- that despite the Drive, the Fumble, and all the tiles associated with Cleveland that the fans here in Cleveland were still passionate about their teams," Wright said.

The film will re-air Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN.

