Public Square set to officially reopen next week

Public Square is complete after a $32 million renovation and more than a year of construction.

Those walking downtown Friday, like Brian Bizjack, got an unexpected surprise.

“I wasn’t sure if it was finished. I got here and it was and it’s beautiful,” said Bizjack.

But don’t race downtown just yet -- officials want residents to wait. Public Square’s CEO Sanaa Julien said an official reveal will take place June 30.

“June 30 is really the day when we’re asking the community to come down and be a part of this great celebration,” Julien said.

At the grand opening, all of the major changes will be showcased. For example, Ontario no longer cuts through the area. There will also be an on-site eatery called Rebol Café, along with a fountain people can enjoy year-round.

“It has more than 5,000 feet of water space for kids to play, and in the wintertime we’ll have an ice rink on top of that fountain,” Julien said.

Though construction is complete, Julien said there’s still some work to do in preparation for the re-dedication event next Thursday.

“We’re in process right now of removing all of the fencing the cement barriers,” Julien said.

The re-dedication ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m.

