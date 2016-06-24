Local protesters react after ACLU, city arrive at RNC agreement

Leaders of local groups planning to protest during the Republican National Convention came together on Friday to discuss a judge’s ruling in their favor against the city of Cleveland.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio had filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking changes to regulations put in place by the city of Cleveland for the 2016 Republican National Convention. The two sides have settled.

U.S. District Judge James Gwin ruled the city's restrictions on where to hold protests and parades violated the First Amendment.

Friday night, protesters told Cleveland 19 News they have one message they want people to know ahead of the RNC -- they plan to protest peacefully. Each group has different views they plan to share at the convention.

“Our country's going down the wrong path. Economic inequality is frightful. Spending on wars, not education, health care. Giving tax breaks to the billionaires,” said Stewart Robinson, with Stop Targeting Ohio's Poor.

Members from Black on Black Crime Inc. and Cleveland Peace Action also gathered together on church steps on the east side of Cleveland to thank the judge for his ruling.

“Judge Gwin ruled that it was unconstitutional to tell citizens -- free citizens -- where they can protest, where they can set up, where they can spread their message,” said Alfred Porter, President of Black on Black Crime, Inc.

He says the peaceful crowds that came out for the Cavs parade were encouraging, and they hope the city will handle protesters at the RNC just as well.

Group leaders said they have a big announcement next week regarding the RNC. Cleveland 19 News will keep you updated as soon as we hear from them.

