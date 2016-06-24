Fans line up at area BBQ joint for JR Swish autograph

When word spread that Cavs' star JR Smith was coming to North Randall and B&M Bar-B-Que, fans lined up and patiently awaited his arrival.

"That's fine with me," Smith said, when asked about the crowds he's been finding himself in since becoming an NBA champion.

Smith wasn't seen in public with a shirt on for several days after the Game 7 win over the Golden State Warriors, and even President Barack Obama took notice. He called Coach Tyronn Lue this week to talk about the series.

"It was great. I really didn't know what to think at first," Smith said, when asked about the phone call between Lue and the president. "The president telling me to put my shirt on, I guess I've got to wear one from here on out."

Folks dropped $20 for an autograph.



"This is my first time ever getting an autograph and stuff like that," said 10-year-old Neheliah Ezell, after getting a ball signed. "It was real good."



Aaron Griffin, who calls himself a starving artist, got his portrait of several members of team signed.



"He was a little nervous about messing up the artwork, but I said, 'JR don't worry about it. Congratulations,'" Griffin said.

Owner Gregory Beckham said it was a blast to have a champ around.

"It's a beautiful thing," he said.

Smith, who made $5.5 million this season, is now a free agent. There's no doubt do a lot better than that when and if he resigns.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.