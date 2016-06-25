FBI looking for man in Lorain bank robbery

Lorain Police and the Cleveland FBI are working to identify the suspect caught on surveillance video robbing a bank Saturday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. at the First Federal Savings of Lorain located at 2233 E. 42nd Street.

According to the FBI, no one was injured during the incident and it's unknown at this time if the suspect used a weapon.

Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call the Lorain Police Department at (440) 204-2100 or the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400.

