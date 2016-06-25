Are you or someone you know interested in a career in the hospitality industry?

The Hilton Cleveland Downtown is hosting a job fair Saturday, June 25 from noon to 4 p.m.

Job seekers will interview for a chance to become a team member at the now open new hotel.

All available positions are posted online at www.HiltonClevelandJobs.com.

Those interested in employment are encouraged to apply online for a desired position before attending the job fair to expedite the open-call process.

Candidates must arrive interview-ready with resume copies in hand.

The Hilton Cleveland Downtown is looking to fill the following positions:

• Security Officers

• Front Office (Agents, Telephone, Concierge)

• Housekeeping and Laundry

• Food and Beverage (Food Servers, Buspersons, Bartenders, Beverage Servers, Banquets)

• Engineering

The Hilton Cleveland Downtown job fair is located at 100 Lakeside Ave E, Cleveland, OH, on the 5th floor.

Self-parking is available in nearby lots and garages.

