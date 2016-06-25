Police: 8-year-old shot as kids played with gun in area home

An 8-year-old child was shot in the shoulder while playing with another child Saturday afternoon, police say.

The incident occurred in the 3500 block of W. 120th Street, near Lorain Avenue. Police said the two children were playing with a gun inside of an area home when the incident occurred.

"The kids had found a gun," said the victim's uncle. "They were playing with it and he either shot himself or one of the other kids shot him. I don't know what happened."

The boy is in stable condition at Fairview Hospital. His uncle said he's recovering well.

The uncle said he doesn't allow guns in his home, and the news of the shooting was shocking. He said the victim and his twin brother are well aware of that rule.

"We never do guns in our house," he told Cleveland 19 News.

Police said an adult may be cited for failure to secure a weapon, though the shooting is still under investigation.

