MetroHealth sees unusual number of heroin overdose patients

Officials with MetroHealth Medical Center said they saw three heroin overdose patients in a four-hour period on Saturday, an unusually high number.

They fear a new batch of the drug could be on area streets.

Heroin use has increased across the U.S. among men and women, most all age groups and across all income levels, according to the CDC. Just last month lawmakers began looking into what the CDC is calling a growing national heroin epidemic, the Associated Press reports.

"The explosion of individuals that are dying from heroin, fentanyl -- we’re not winning the battle," said William Denihan, CEO of Cuyahoga County’s Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services.

According to a CBS News report from earlier this month, 78 Americans die each day from opioid overdoses. The report said the number of prescriptions sold for the highly addictive pain killers has quadrupled since 1999, and so have the number of people who have died from them.

