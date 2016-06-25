RNC clean-up efforts continue in downtown Cleveland

Downtown Cleveland Alliance volunteers have kicked their Republican National Convention clean-up efforts into overdrive.

"(We're) just trying to make the newly renovated Public Square look as pretty as possible for our guests that are going to be staying with us

for about a week,” said volunteer Ryan Manthey.

With a little more than three until the RNC kicks off, there are still streets that need to be repaved. That includes main roads like the intersection at E.9th Street and Superior.

Cleveland 19 News crews spotted painters freshening up utility poles Saturday.

Alliance volunteers are doing all sorts of work, including stringing lights. They're working alongside hundreds of city and county workers who all want Cleveland to look great come July.

Several residents that spoke with Cleveland 19 News have taken notice of all the hard work.

"I think it's gorgeous," said Rachel Stentz-Baugher. "We've been waiting a long time for (the new-look Public Square to be) unveiled. A friend of mine said it was open this weekend, so we thought we'd ride in and check it out. It's amazing, totally amazing."

For information on how to volunteer with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, contact Lisa Krieger at lkrieger@downtowncleveland.com

