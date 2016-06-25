Video suggests fewer than 800,000 attended championship parade in Cleveland

A Cleveland-area entrepreneur wants to know the truth about the Cleveland Cavaliers' championship parade attendance numbers.

His name is Mike Clum, and the self-proclaimed Cavs fan isn't sure the 1.3 million estimate is accurate.

On Saturday, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority said about 500,000 people took the RTA the day of the parade.

Is it possible 1.3 million people were in downtown Cleveland to celebrate the Cavs? There are about 1.3 million people in the state of Maine.

Clum believes the number was somewhere below the 800,000 mark. To double-check his math, click here or watch below.

