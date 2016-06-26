Ohio man threatens to cut off customer's genitals with razor at McDonald's

On Saturday afternoon, police were called because teenagers said a man was making threats with a razor blade and sexually touching them outside of a Mansfield McDonald's.

When police arrived, Douglas L. Long, 69, complied and handed the razor blade to the officers and told them he had two more in his boots.

Long was overheard threatening to cut people's throats and their genitals off, according to the report. Police also said they talked to a woman who said Long rubbed her back while telling her how pretty she while at McDonald's. Police said Long also touched the inside of her thigh and the thigh of her foster sister and said the two women were his girlfriends.

Long was arrested for sexual imposition, aggravated menacing and inducing panic.

