Husband arrested after wife found dead in garage

A man has been charged in the death of his wife in Mansfield, police said.

The Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit filed a murder charge on Herman Jared Preston of 383 Apple Lane.

Police said he and his wife, Amanda Preston had an altercation at their home Sunday morning.

Herman Preston called 911 to report they had a fight.

Dispatcher: "What's going on?"

Husband: "Please, my wife got drunk last night and she got mad at me and she started attacking me. She cut me. I need a rescue squad."

The Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations is looking into the case. Herman Preston is currently jailed at the Richland County Sheriff’s Jail.

An autopsy is being performed at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. Sources close to the investigation of Amanda's body tells Cleveland 19 News that there were no visible wounds on her body. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office is currently handling all Richland County cases that would typically go through the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to the Richland County Clerk of Courts, the suspect, Herman Jared Preston, served three years in prison for aggravated robbery with a firearm. He was released in 2003. There are no restraining orders filed against him by his late wife. However, another woman filed one against Preston in 2010.

According to her Facebook account, the victim leaves behind two children. She and the suspect were married in late 2014. Amanda Preston was a notary and worked as a front desk clerk.

