$36M makeover complete at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

The Republican National Convention is a few weeks away and the first thing guests will likely see is Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.



The $36 million facelift is now complete and we're getting a look.



For the first time in a year, you can move around at Hopkins without running into a construction wall or orange cone.



Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and airport leaders unveiled the completed renovation project during a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday.



Upgrades include improvements to both the interior and exterior facades. There are new large revolving doors to enter and exit. The ticketing and baggage claim areas have a new, more modern look. The lighting is also energy efficient. The ceilings are higher with floor to ceiling windows to let more natural light in.



Passengers, so far, say they are pleased.



'You can move around a lot better. It will be nice for the RNC,' said Chris Dugan of North Ridgeville.



Becky Rowe from Akron said she had previously experienced a lot of delays at Hopkins. But today was different:



"Today was awesome. We got right in. We're ready to go," said Rowe.

The RNC will be in town from July 18-21.

