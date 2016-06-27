VIDEO: LeBron James hoists trophy in the Flats

LeBron James is still celebrating the team's World Championship title. The Cavs star was having dinner in the east bank of the Flats Saturday night when he walked onto the balcony at Alley Cat and hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Fans screamed when he came out.

The players usually take turns carrying the trophy around in the off season.

The Cavs defeated the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 26, 2016 at 9:03am PDT

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.