VIDEO: LeBron James hoists trophy in the Flats

LeBron James is still celebrating the team's World Championship title. The Cavs star was having dinner in the east bank of the Flats Saturday night when he walked onto the balcony at Alley Cat and hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy. 

Fans screamed when he came out. 

The players usually take turns carrying the trophy around in the off season. 

The Cavs defeated the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. 

