41 shell casings found outside CPD FOP hall

Someone fired dozens of shots outside Cleveland Police FOP Hall Sunday at East 23rd and Payne, police said.

A woman said 3 men attempted to gain entry into a private event at the union hall. When they were asked to leave, words were exchanged between the men and the woman. The woman said the men reached into their waist bands and pulled something out. Moments later she said she heard gunfire and glass shatter.

Bullets damaged the hall, a nearby credit union and multiple cars.

Police said 41 shell casings were found in the area.

Nearby, a second woman on Chester Avenue said she heard gunfire then heard her living room window shatter.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.