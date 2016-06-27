Actor Tom Hanks visits Angelos Pizza in Lakewood

Academy Award winner Tom Hanks was in the Buckeye State over the weekend.

Hanks stopped by Angelos Pizza in Lakewood.

He took some pictures with the employees and hung out.

Hanks is no stranger to Lakewood. He lived and acted in the Great Lakes Theater Shakespeare Festival in the late 70's which took place at Lakewood High School Civic Auditorium.

