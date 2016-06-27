Bear spotted in Geauga County - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Bear spotted in Geauga County

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SOUTH RUSSELL, OH (WOIO) -

A bear was spotted in South Russell over the weekend, police said. 

The bear was spotted on Alderwood Trail and was headed west toward Chagrin Falls, police said. 

There were 2 other sightings Friday at noon and midnight. One sighting was on Bell Road and the other one near Route 306 and Manorbrook. 

Wildlife experts said if you spot a bear, back away slowly, clap your hands or shout to scare it away. Do not run, but exit the area. 

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly