FBI receiving tips and calls about Amy Mihaljevic murder case

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office confirmed their office has received “many calls and tips” in the Amy Mihaljevic case since last week’s release of new evidence.

Last week, the prosecutor’s office along with the FBI and the Bay Village Police department displayed a homemade curtain that’s believed to have been used in the 1989 kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Amy Mihaljevic.

New technology linked dog hair on the curtain to Amy’s dog, which had possibly rubbed off from Amy’s clothing.

Since the new evidence was released, law enforcement has been working to follow up on all of the tips and calls.

Police say they know where she went missing from and where her body was found. The new curtain evidence now connected to the case could lead to where the crime was committed and possibly Mihaljevic’s murderer.

Anyone who might be able to help identify where the avocado-green curtain came from is asked to contact the Bay Village Police Department. They can telephone (440) 871-1234 or by emailing bvpd@cityofbayvillage.com

There is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of the killer.

