Playhouse Square announces 'Hamilton' dates in Cleveland

Cleveland is getting one of the biggest shows on Broadway next season.

Playhouse Square hinted that "Hamilton" was coming to Cleveland mid-June. In a Facebook video with the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, he announces that the Tony Award-winning show will be part of the 2017-18 Key Bank Broadway Series.

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Playhouse Square are thrilled to announce the national tour of Hamilton will be coming to Cleveland as part of the 2017-18 KeyBank Broadway Series. Information regarding engagement dates and how to purchase tickets will be announced at a later date.

Those interested are encouraged to visit playhousesquare.org/Hamilton and sign up to receive news about the show and its Cleveland engagement.

"We have received many inquiries regarding this show, and so we are excited to confirm that Hamilton will be part of the 2017-18 KeyBank Broadway Series," said Gina Vernaci, Playhouse Square's Executive Producer.

Although the best way to secure tickets to Hamilton in Cleveland is to become a season ticket holder for the 2016-17 KeyBank Broadway Series and then renew for 2017-18, there will be single tickets available.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton is the story of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Hamilton is the winner of the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Hamilton's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award-winning Best Musical In the Heights.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The recording received a 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For more information, visit playhousesquare.org/Hamilton.

