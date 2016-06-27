Kevin Love to be on Late Show

The Cavs players are still riding their championship high. Several players made appearances around Northeast Ohio during championship week, and Monday night power forward Kevin Love will make an appearance on late night TV. Love will be on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Cavs defeated the Golden State Warriors 93-89 to grab the NBA title.

The Cavs are the only team in NBA history to come back from a 3-1 deficit to win.

You can see Love on The Late Show Monday night at 11:35 p.m. on CBS. Other guests on the show tonight includes comedian and actress Jenny Slate and country singer Dierks Bentley.

Colbert has been the host of The Late Show since September 2015. Before hosting the Late Show, Colbert hosted “The Colbert Report,” a news satire show.

