10 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend

16th Annual Italian American Summer Festival: You don’t have to travel to Italy to experience Italian food and entertainment when you can have it all right at your backyard.

Red, White and Brew Music Festival: Enjoy your July 4th with live music on the waterfront, a selection of beer and food trucks and a night with the perfect view of the City of Cleveland fireworks.

Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center: be entertained by a night under the stars with fascinating, romantic melodies of Rimsky-Korsakov’s illustration of the fairy-tale wonders of Arabian Nights.

Hilarities 4th Street Theatre: Made for comedy the theatre presents the best national stand-up comedy.

Rib, White and Blue Festival: Dine on any 12 barons of barbeque ribs this weekend while dancing to live from Lock 3’s Cleveland Clinic Akron General stage.

Ashland Balloon Fest: Experience radiant bold, colorful hot air balloons as they take off over you and soar away.

Wooster Community Fireworks and Festival: North at the Kinney Building on Burbank Rd. between Highland and Oldman Rd. Entertainment and concessions at the soccer complex.

The Phantom of the Opera: A brand new North American Tour hailed by critics as bigger and better then before with exciting special effects.

Ashville 4th of July Celebration: The celebration is famous for tier colossal fish sandwich and Triple Treat Show there will be entertainment food and contests.

The Power of Poison: This shows takes guests on an immersive journey across different lands and times exploring toxins in nature and human history as weapon defense and lifesaving healer.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.