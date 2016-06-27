$51,000 Damage: Men busted trying use a stolen credit card at WalMart

Canton police arrested two men trying to shop at Walmart using a stolen credit card.

An Atlantic Blvd. NE store store security guard called police Friday, June 24, upon noticing the card was stolen.

After watching surveillance video, Cinque Denham,18, of Kalamazoo, Michigan and Brian Graham-Love, 21, of Taylor Michigan were tracked to a second Walmart on Tuscarawas St.

Police found 501 gift cards and pre-paid debit cards totaling $51,275 in their truck.

It's believed the cards were purchased with a stolen credit card.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Additional charges are expected.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.