Fatal car crash in Medina County

One person was killed and two others hospitalized after an early morning crash on Acme Road in Guilford Township.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Anastasia Taylor, a backseat passenger, was killed when Doulas J. Perogoy, 19, of Rittman drove off of the left side of the roadway, hit an embankment and went airborne. Perogoy was taken to Akron General.

Elijay Miller, 20, of Homerville, who was also in the car was rushed to Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital.

Their conditions have not been released.

Police say Perogoy and Miller were wearing seatbelts. It is unknown whether alcohol and drugs were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

