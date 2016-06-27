Sinking lot finally filled in Cleveland neighborhood

A sinkhole on Townsend Avenue in Cleveland was finally filled Monday. The abandoned lot with the sinkhole had worried residents for weeks on the safety of their children and they felt as though their concerns were being ignored by the city of Cleveland.

Paul Orlousky first reported about the dangerous lot in May. It had been five weeks, and the city still hadn't done anything about the vacant lot until today.

"Orlo Wants To Know" story gets dangerous sink holes filled in. Got a problem email "Orlo@woio.com @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/WJgNJFzarW — Paul Orlousky (@PaulOrlousky) June 27, 2016

A house there was torn down years ago and plowed into the basement. It was covered with dirt, but the dirt sank.

Neighbor Mary Keith broke her ankle mowing it and a neighbor’s child fell into the hole and cut their head. That child needed stitches.

Every year Keith has a back-to-school party with donated gifts, food, school supplies, and police officers even mingle with the children. This year it is going to be held Aug. 12.

Keith has continually tried to keep the lot neat, even though it’s the owner’s job. The owner is the city of Cleveland.

Keith’s garage is filled with evidence of her efforts -- she’s worn out four mowers trying to keep the lot clean.

Cleveland 19 News told the city about the situation May 17, and got assurances from the mayor’s office that the city would get right on it.

