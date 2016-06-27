Cleveland Cavaliers fan proves celebrating can hurt in funny video

Bruce Twersky hurt his ankle celebrating the Game 7 win for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. (Source: YouTube)

Let's face it, there was a chance that all of us could have hurt ourselves celebrating the Cleveland Cavaliers win against the Golden State Warriors to be NBA Finals champions. There was screaming, there was jumping, there was hugging and for Bruce Twersky, there was ankle twisting.

And it was all caught on camera. He posted the video of him celebrating and snapping his ankle on YouTube.

Twersky told Deadspin he is now recovering in a walking boot and on crutches. Deadspin posted a picture of how his ankle looks after the injury.

