'I believe I can fly' singer R. Kelly rides Cedar Point's Valravn

The joke writes itself.

R. Kelly, who sings "I believe I can fly" really flew and touched the sky on Cedar Point's Valravn recently.

"I believe I can fly!" R&B singer @rkelly tested the wings of #Valravn during a recent visit to the park. pic.twitter.com/q3kT1snrpR — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) June 27, 2016

Valravn is the world's tallest, fastest, longest dive roller coaster.

R. Kelly isn't the only celebrity to ride roller coasters at Sandusky. After the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Finals, Matthew Dellavedova visited the park.

How does an NBA Champ celebrate a big win? A ride on Millennium Force, of course, of course! Congrats @matthewdelly! pic.twitter.com/TXyXl4Myjw — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) June 21, 2016

