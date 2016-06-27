Cleveland Zoo mourns death of 'Travis' the giraffe

A giraffe at the Cleveland Zoo who suffered from an acute and untreatable urinary condition died over the weekend.

The 9-year-old male giraffe, named Travis, passed away Friday morning in Cleveland.

Zoo officials said this a very hard time for the zoo staff who cared for the giraffe and everyone connected with Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

