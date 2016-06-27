We The People: Faces of the Republican National Convention

Lonnie Bogard is part of the 'We the People' campaign. (Source: WOIO)

If you’re in downtown Cleveland you know we are proud of our NBA Champions The Cavaliers. And our Indians are front and center too. But now there is another face. 50 of them.

Lonnie Bogard is one of them he says, “The Indians are in first place I’m going to be up there with all those guys. It's amazing”

Bogard is part of the We The People campaign.

Back in April the Cleveland 2016 Host committee for the Republican national Convention held a casting call.

200 people tried out the chosen ones are now on 400 of these banners.

They represent the diversity of our fine city and the host committee wanted the faces of northeast to welcome the RNC and any other visitors.

Jennifer Kramer, is with the host committee she adds, “I still get handwritten notes they say I just found my banner. They're taking pictures of themselves with their banner. They so excited and so proud to be a part of this.”

Lonnie can't wait to see his, “Lived in Cleveland all my life never lived anywhere else. Love this city and all it has to offer. It’s amazing!”

Here is the best part. Lonnie says it is not a big deal which party you represent to be a part of We The People.

“It doesn’t matter at all. I go with the person that is speaking on the things that benefit us all,” said Lonnie.

