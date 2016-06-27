Girls say a woman tried to lure them with puppies

Two young girls, ages 5 and 6, said a woman walked up on their porch on East 30th Street in Lorain and tried to snatch them away from their families.

Andrea, one of the girl's mother described her worse nightmare.



"They were sitting on the porch and some lady walked up with a gun and pepper spray and tried to take her. Saying you want to come see my puppies?"



Both girls did what their parents told them to do when a stranger approached them. They ran into the house.



"They ran in there, grabbed her dad by the time they came out she was gone," said Andrea.



We got the police report and learned it happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12 in a neighborhood with a church across the street.



Reports said after the kids ran inside the suspect jumped into a car and took off. Andrea is familiar with kids disappearing. She was in school when Gina DeJesus vanished in Cleveland.



"I was going to Wilbur Wright when Gina came up missing. I know the danger of it. Makes me paranoid with 4 girls and 2 boys. Just keep an eye on them and not let them go anywhere," she said.

