LeBron James banner stays put in downtown Cleveland

The people have spoken and the massive LeBron James banner hanging in downtown Cleveland will remain up.

The banner hangs on the side of the Sherwin Williams headquarters. The company announced Tuesday morning the banner will stay. Originally Sherwin Williams had announced the banner was coming down after the Cavs season. The plan was to put up a new banner celebrating Cleveland, just in time for the Republican National Convention in July.

"We saw, we listened, we heard from fans here and around the world and history continues to live on now on a daily basis. We're excited. We think the fans win, we all win, but most importantly it's the kids at the LeBron James Foundation," said Mike Conway, Sherwin Williams spokesperson.

That's not all. Sherwin Williams will donate $150,000 to the foundation to commemorate the company's 150 years in business.

“We are so grateful to the Sherwin-Williams Company for their continued generosity to the Akron and Cleveland communities, and would like to congratulate them on their 150-year milestone,” said Michele Campbell, the Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation. “This contribution to our kids will go a long way in helping us provide the resources and interventions necessary to keep our students in school and on the path to a college education.”

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.