Love on Late Show: 'I didn't want to be the guy searching for someone to hug'

The Larry O'Brien trophy traveled from Cleveland to New York. Cavaliers forward, Kevin Love appeared on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night with the NBA trophy.

Love came out to the "We are the Champions" song. The Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors in historic fashion. The Cavs were the first time in NBA history to win the title after being down 3-1.

The 3-time NBA All-Star and World Champion was excited to be back in the Finals after getting hurt in the playoffs last season.

"To be back it was surreal, unbelievable and to win in Game 7, all the odds stacked against you, being down 3-1, a major comeback, no team has ever done it, especially on the road."

Love said the team thrived on chaos.

Colbert asked Love about the picture of him and LeBron James hugging after the huge win.

