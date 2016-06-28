GOP leaders reveal main stage for RNC

The Q is being transformed for the Republican National Convention. (Soure: Paul Orlousky)

What the RNC stage will look like in 20 days. (Source: WOIO)

GOP convention leaders revealed the main stage for the Republican National Convention at a news conference Tuesday.

"This stage that we've designed is probably one of the most advanced stages that ever put together," said Phil Alongi, Executive Producer, Republican National Convention Committee on Arrangements.

The main stage is about 8 feet tall, and will eventually feature 1,711 sq. ft. of lighting boards. About 140,000 lbs. of lights have been hung around the stage as well, and a support beam was brought in to help support the weight.

Convention officials say that at the end of the day, creating the right atmosphere is key. Donald Trump's campaign has been involved.

2016 REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION

The crew is working on a quicker timetable than in the past due to the Cavs in the NBA Finals.

RNC officials said venue transformation has taken about six weeks in the past. This time the transformation will take about four weeks, and that included the RNC allowing for a Game 7 watch party at The Q on Sunday, June 19.

The Cavs sign on The Q has since been replaced by convention signage.

Construction of the stage began at Saturday, June 18 at Quicken Loans Arena. The job of turning The Q into a convention hall is about 25 percent complete, and the convention starts in 20 days.

The Q isn't the only place under construction.

Equipment will be brought in to provide WIFI and cell service to delegates and reporters.

"We've been planning and developing a system to enhance the experience we have here. We've invested millions of dollars in infrastructure into the arena for the convention for the WIFI experience," said Jeff Larson, CEO, Republican National Convention Committee on Arrangements.

MORE FROM CLEVELAND19.COM

We the People: The Faces of the RNC

Parade route set

Transportation companies booked solid for RNC

Federal judge overturns Cleveland's restrictions on RNC protesters

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.