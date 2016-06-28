Police: 13 arrested in drug, gang sweep - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police: 13 arrested in drug, gang sweep

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) -

Nine gang members and four others were charged with various crimes in Lorain, police said. 

The Lorain Police Community Impact Unit identified nine gang members. Indictments were handed down. Six of the nine were already in custody. The arrests were made at the Berkshire Apartments, which police aid has become a central location for criminal activity. 

Four others were arrested with charges ranging from drug possession to aggravated riot. 

Specific charges on each of the arrested individuals are as follows:
Brandon Williams:  participating in a criminal gang
Nicholas Latorre:  participating in a criminal gang
Demarus Harrison:  participating in a criminal gang
Davonta Harrison:  participating in a criminal gang
Anthony Harrison:  participating in a criminal gang
Aalijah Rico:  participating in a criminal gang, aggravated riot
Anthony Rowley:  participating in a criminal gang, felonious assault, carrying concealed weapon, aggravated riot
Alonzo Harrison:  participating in a criminal gang
Jorge Diaz:  participating in a criminal gang
Associates arrested during sweep:
Jared T. Jones:  possession of cocaine, possession of scheduleI/II drugs (Fentanyl), possession of drug abuse instruments, warrant of aggravated riot
Robert Turner: warrant out of LCSO
Joshua Stewart: aggravated riot
Rodolfo Garcia:  aggravated riot

Police said more gang arrests are expected in the near future. 

