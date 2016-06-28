Police: 13 arrested in drug, gang sweep

Nine gang members and four others were charged with various crimes in Lorain, police said.

The Lorain Police Community Impact Unit identified nine gang members. Indictments were handed down. Six of the nine were already in custody. The arrests were made at the Berkshire Apartments, which police aid has become a central location for criminal activity.

Four others were arrested with charges ranging from drug possession to aggravated riot.

Specific charges on each of the arrested individuals are as follows:

Brandon Williams: participating in a criminal gang

Nicholas Latorre: participating in a criminal gang

Demarus Harrison: participating in a criminal gang

Davonta Harrison: participating in a criminal gang

Anthony Harrison: participating in a criminal gang

Aalijah Rico: participating in a criminal gang, aggravated riot

Anthony Rowley: participating in a criminal gang, felonious assault, carrying concealed weapon, aggravated riot

Alonzo Harrison: participating in a criminal gang

Jorge Diaz: participating in a criminal gang

Associates arrested during sweep:

Jared T. Jones: possession of cocaine, possession of scheduleI/II drugs (Fentanyl), possession of drug abuse instruments, warrant of aggravated riot

Robert Turner: warrant out of LCSO

Joshua Stewart: aggravated riot

Rodolfo Garcia: aggravated riot

Police said more gang arrests are expected in the near future.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.