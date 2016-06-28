Man rescued from roof of burning building - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Man rescued from roof of burning building

A man trapped on the roof of a burning building and a firefighter that suffered heat exhaustion are OK after a fire in Cleveland Monday night. 

The fire broke out just after 8 p.m. Monday in a building above The Arcade Pizza shop on Broadway Avenue near East 55th Street. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

