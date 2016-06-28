Man rescued from roof of burning building

A man trapped on the roof of a burning building and a firefighter that suffered heat exhaustion are OK after a fire in Cleveland Monday night.

The fire broke out just after 8 p.m. Monday in a building above The Arcade Pizza shop on Broadway Avenue near East 55th Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.