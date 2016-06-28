Dad accused of throwing baby pleads not guilty

A 22-year-old dad accused of slapping his 3-month-old son and throwing him onto a mattress pleaded not guilty in Parma Municipal Court Tuesday.

Brandon Kirby is charged with attempted felonious assault.

A judge set his bond at $50,000.

According to police, the baby's mom told them Kirby yelled "I wish you were dead", to the baby.

The infant has since been treated and and released from the hospital.

