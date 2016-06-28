Looking Ahead: Republican National Convention traffic congestion

We now are less than one month away from the Republican National Convention and that has commuters concerned about traffic jams in and around the city. Traffic congestion is a big concern for those working in around the downtown Cleveland area during the week of July 18.

RNC Deputy Press Secretary David O’Neil said Tuesday that most of the convention related traffic will be contained to evening hours, with attendees coming into Cleveland for later in the day for events. RNC traffic will be heading into town as downtown workers head home for the day.

The delegates and VIPs will not be driving vehicles into the city, which also helps with congestion. Instead, 350 buses from both local and national companies will be shuttling the groups from hotels as far as Sandusky and Akron into Cleveland.

O’Neil says that if all the buses where in a straight line they would cover three-and-a-half miles of roadway.

Cleveland and RNC officials say they’ve enlisted Jeremiah Shirk as the Transportation Director. Shirk has led transportation efforts during Super Bowl XLVI. There will also be about 1,000 workers and volunteers assisting with the traffic flow.

