V.P. Joe Biden to visit Cleveland this week

Vice President Joe Biden will be in town later to week visiting the Langston Hughes Community Health & Education Center at the Cleveland Clinic.

Biden will visit the center Thursday at 3 p.m. to talk about the importance of community awareness about cancer prevention and treatment.

The event will follow a day of summits held across the country on the Cancer Moonshot.

CANCER MOONSHOT

The summits will bring together community members to discuss how cancer affects them, share input for the Cancer Moonshot initiative, generate ideas about how individuals and organizations can drive the national effort, and create ideas for new collaborations and actions.

Vice President Joe Biden to visit Cleveland Clinic facility on Thursday https://t.co/1MkMHcsCwW — PresidentReport 2016 (@PresidentReport) June 28, 2016

Biden's visit is among the more than 270 events to be held across the country.

