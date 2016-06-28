Ohio church helping flood victims in W. Virginia - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio church helping flood victims in W. Virginia

Church collects supplies for flood victims in West Virginia. (Source: WOIO) Church collects supplies for flood victims in West Virginia. (Source: WOIO)
NORTH OLMSTED, OH (WOIO) -

West Virginia has experienced record flooding over the last few days.

A church in North Olmsted is collecting disaster relief supplies to send to help victims. 

Columbia Road Baptist Church is hoping to fill a truck or two by next Wednesday. 

Supplies needed:

Apple Sauce
Beef Stew
Canned meat
Canned Vegetables
Coffee
Granola Bars
Canned Juice
Nuts
Peanut Butter
Powdered Milk
Raisins
Snack crackers
Tuna
Bottled Water
Salt/Sugar

People can drop off supplies at the North Olmsted church on 4116 Columbia Rd. between now and Wednesday, July 6 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also drop off supplies at their warehouse at 4488 West 160th in Cleveland.

More than 20 people have died in the flooding.

Follow Cleveland 19 News: 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly