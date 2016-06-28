Ohio church helping flood victims in W. Virginia

West Virginia has experienced record flooding over the last few days.

A church in North Olmsted is collecting disaster relief supplies to send to help victims.

Columbia Road Baptist Church is hoping to fill a truck or two by next Wednesday.

Supplies needed:

Apple Sauce

Beef Stew

Canned meat

Canned Vegetables

Coffee

Granola Bars

Canned Juice

Nuts

Peanut Butter

Powdered Milk

Raisins

Snack crackers

Tuna

Bottled Water

Salt/Sugar

People can drop off supplies at the North Olmsted church on 4116 Columbia Rd. between now and Wednesday, July 6 during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also drop off supplies at their warehouse at 4488 West 160th in Cleveland.

More than 20 people have died in the flooding.

