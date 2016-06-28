I-90 East closed at Dead Man's Curve after truck crash

Cleveland police said a truck crashed into a wall Tuesday afternoon at Dead Man's Curve. The E. 9th exit on I-90 eastbound is closed.

Truck into wall 90 EB at Dead Man's Curve. Right lane only gets past. #CLETraffic pic.twitter.com/CoQuywmguZ — TTWN Cleveland (@TotalTrafficCLE) June 28, 2016

The far right lane around the curve is open while crews work to clear the accident.