I-90 East closed at Dead Man's Curve after truck crash

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland police said a truck crashed into a wall Tuesday afternoon at Dead Man's Curve. The E. 9th exit on I-90 eastbound is closed. 

The far right lane around the curve is open while crews work to clear the accident. 

