Akron police kicks off its 'Positive Ticketing' campaign

The Akron Police Department has launched a "Positive Ticketing" campaign in Akron Neighborhoods.

The goal -- to strengthen community-police partnerships and to encourage youth towards positive behavior, reward youth for positive behavior.

Officers will issue positive "tickets" to youth who are nominated or observed doing something to better the community or themselves by making healthy, positive choices in relation to their behavior, decisions or actions. Examples include actively reducing violence, helping others, being a positive role model, being courteous, using crosswalks, wearing bicycle helmets, picking up litter, beautifying property or being respectful to others.

The "tickets" are actually coupons donate by the Rubber City McDonald's that allow youth to redeem for an ice cream cone at any local McDonald's.

