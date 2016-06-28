Smoke, sparkle, pop: Fireworks that are legal in Ohio

Ohioans who want to set off fireworks this Fourth of July weekend should think "trick and novelty," according to the North Eastern Ohio Fire Prevention Association.

A recent post on the association's website says legal fireworks are those which smoke, pop, and sparkle. It lists the following as appropriate: punks, smokes, snakes, snaps, and sparklers.

For more information on the topic, click or tap here.

