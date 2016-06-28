Man steals girlfriend's car, takes police on chase

A police chase through Akron streets ended safely after a 27-year-old man refused to stop for police. (Source: WOIO)

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Jessie M. Smith got into an argument with his girlfriend then took off in her car.

The victim told police she was scared because he had threatened her.

While officers were talking the victim, Smith drove past. They began following him and gave chase after he refused to pull over. The pursuit began in Firestone Park, entered the expressway to North Hill, back on the expressway to west Akron where he stopped on Euclid Avenue.

Smith, who warrant on him from California for weapons offenses and a warrant from the Summit County Sheriff's Office for a violation of a protection order, was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with willful fleeing and obstructing official business.

Officers also found that Smith had recorded the entire pursuit on his girlfriend's cell phone. The video shows him narrating the pursuit stating that he is going to celebrate because he is "going to do at least ten years" in prison. He also mentions that he has been stealing cars and "doing this stuff since he was thirteen or fourteen years old".

